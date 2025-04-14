BusinessStrategy

Why the $1.4 billion Versace deal is about more than fashion

By Tong Van
Weeks after speculation swirled through the fashion world, Prada Group has confirmed its acquisition of Versace from Capri Holdings in a deal worth $1.375 billion. The transaction, which grants Prada 100 per cent ownership of the flamboyant Milanese house, will bring two of Italy’s most iconic luxury brands under one roof.  The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year, pending regulatory approval. The acquisition marks Prada’s largest deal in its history.  This unio

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay