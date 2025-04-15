Collins Foods commences restructure, to exit Taco Bell business

Collins Foods has announced several changes to its operations and leadership team as part of a strategic restructuring.

The company said in a stock-exchange filing that it considers Australia a highly profitable market and plans to continue its focus on driving growth both organically and through new restaurant openings under its partnership with Yum! Brands.

However, the company has decided to exit its Taco Bell business and is discussing a potential transition to new ownership, which it hopes to complete within the next 12 months, subject to formal terms being agreed.

Collins Foods has signed an agreement with Yum to expand in Germany by opening between 40 and 70 new KFC restaurants over the next five years. Meanwhile, it plans to “align restaurant development plans” in the Netherlands to deliver sustainable profitability in challenging market conditions.

Growth initiatives for the market include product and service innovation, engaging consumers digitally, enhancing operational execution and focusing on cost management to support profit growth.

“Collins Foods has successfully operated KFC restaurants for over 50 years,” said Xavier Simonet, MD and CEO. “The initiatives announced today provide strategic clarity and renewed purpose.”

“We maintain a disciplined approach to capital deployment and operational excellence, optimising our existing network with carefully targeted expansion to ensure ongoing value for customers, partners, and shareholders,” he added.

Regarding the leadership team, COO of KFC Australia Helen Moore has left the company after nearly four years. Krystal Zugno, GM of Taco Bell, has been promoted to GM of Australian operations to lead operations for both KFC and Taco Bell.

Hans Miete has stepped down from his role as CEO for Europe after 4.5 years. COO for Europe Chris Johnson has been appointed acting GM for Europe, effective 15.