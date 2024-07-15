Champion launches global Creators program to inspire innovators

Fashion label Champion has launched the Champion Creators Program, which will fund innovative and meaningful projects.

The program is part of the ‘Champion What Moves You’ initiative and offers creatives the opportunity to win $50,000 in financing and product blanks.

Announced earlier this year at the brand’s ‘No Permission’ exhibition in New York’s Brooklyn, the program was first launched last year and is created in partnership with 72andSunny New York.

“Champion has been and will remain a vital component of the narrative for many of the world’s most culturally significant fashion brands,” said Rich McLeod, VP and global chief marketing officer at Champion.

“As we transition into the next chapter of our brand journey, we persist in reshaping the very essence of what it means to embody a Champion. This campaign serves as a rallying cry for creators worldwide to drive change, pursue their passion and empower their communities.”

With this year’s emphasis on design and designers, the brand continues its objective to be a canvas for culture and creativity by providing a platform for the design community to share their work.

Athletes, artists (comprising photographers and videographers), designers, and musicians from Australia, the US and the UK are eligible to apply for the program.