Boody co-CEOs Shaun Greenblo and Elliot Midalia talk new shapewear range

able in 2000 doors in Australia alone. Born from a fusion of science and nature, the brand was founded in 2012 by David Greenblo and Neil Midalia. Drawing on their respective backgrounds in fashion and pharmacy, their mission was to craft simple, sustainable basics for all, and for some time, Boody was known as the eco-friendly brand on POS display stands. Since Boody’s current co-CEOs and managing directors, Shaun Greenblo and Elliot Midalia, took over from their fathers, they have plugged the brand into the booming e-commerce realm. The customer is always right Boody’s entry into the shapewear market was a direct response to customer feedback and frustration with uncomfortable and restrictive options on the market. “We heard countless stories of frustration – in searching for the sense of confidence shapewear can give, women were sacrificing comfort,” Rebecca Innes, product lead at Boody, told Inside Retail. Boody’s market research found that customers felt sweaty from the compression of traditional shapewear and its too-tight binding. “We thought there must be a way to achieve that same level of confidence without sacrificing comfort,” Innes said. The ‘Shaper’ range was developed with customers front of mind. Traditional shapewear relies on synthetic materials to achieve a firm fit and support, however, synthetic materials trap heat and moisture, creating an uncomfortable predicament. “For Boody, our signature bamboo viscose fabric is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, making the shapewear far more comfortable than anything else on the market,” Innes said. “It wasn’t an easy process – our design team went through multiple rounds of amendments with our manufacturers to perfect the fit of our Shaper products. “This is shapewear you can actually eat in.” Minimal impact Sustainability drives the Boody brand and business strategy. Minimising its environmental impact is woven into everything the brand does, from its product materials to its packaging and postage methods. “Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword at Boody, it’s a core value that guides everything we do,” Innes said. “We’re always looking for ways to minimise our environmental impact,” she added. Recently, Boody became the first Australian Promotional Licence holder to endorse the FSC Fashion Forever Green Pact, and Innes said that the brand is “currently working on an end-of-life solution for all our customers’ unwearables”. These are worn garments that cannot be recycled or upcycled due hygiene reasons. “It’s about more than just reducing waste for us, it’s about creating a better future for generations to come,” Innes said. Fostering innovation and expansion through company culture Behind Boody’s new market exploration is a desire to disrupt a somewhat stale market with its signature bamboo viscose material solution that fuses comfort, style and sustainability. “Our commitment to using soft, breathable bamboo viscose is a testament to our belief that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand,” Elliot Midalia, co-CEO and managing director of Boody, told Inside Retail. “We hope to redefine the shapewear experience, offering customers a product that they’ll actually enjoy wearing.” The business anticipates strong customer adoption for the Shaper range, building on the success of its previous product offerings. “Given the strong brand loyalty from the existing customers and Boody’s reputation for comfort and sustainability, we expect early adoption from our community,” Midalia said. All about that Boody Boody’s ‘Make Yourself Comfortable’ campaign last year was a testament to its commitment to inclusivity and comfort. Building on this, the sizing of the Shaper range is inclusive, and the focus is on comfort. “We’re reinventing the shapewear experience to empower women to feel confident and comfortable in their clothing,” Midalia said. “There’s no reason for women to be made uncomfortable by something they have to wear every day, namely bras,” he added. Over the next 12 months, the brand’s key objectives are to expand market share in Australia by strengthening its brand awareness and diversifying its product offering, while retaining and innovating the business’s sustainability practices. “The Shaper range has expanded our product portfolio and solidified our position as an innovation leader in sustainable and comfortable underwear,” Shaun Greenblo, co-CEO and managing director of Boody, told Inside Retail. “Launching Shaper in our key markets, we aim to capitalise on the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable basics, delivering on our mission to own your top drawer,” Greenblo said. “We envision a future where shapewear is synonymous with comfort, sustainability, and inclusivity,” he added. The underwear market is competitive and constantly challenged with rapidly evolving consumer preferences. Boody seeks to compete through its “unwavering commitment to our core brand values has enabled us to build a strong foundation and connection with our loyal customer base,” Greenblo said. Boody’s investment in creating a culture of inclusivity and innovation is also paying dividends internally. The brand was certified as a ‘Great Places to Work’ in 2022. “Our team members aren’t just employees, they’re creative problem solvers who drive our growth,” Greenblo said. He believes that the key to growing a mission-driven company is the people so attracting and retaining talent is pivotal for ensuring long-term success, fostering innovation, and maintaining a positive work environment. “We make it a priority to be adaptable and open to change to navigate challenges and seize opportunities,” Greenblo said. “It’s also important to invest in people. “A company’s success depends on its employees and their development, and well-being – recognition is crucial for building a high-performing team,” he finished.