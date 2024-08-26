BusinessData

What the Privacy Act delay means for your business

(Source: Bigstock)
By Richard Taylor
In a move likely to frustrate many, on August 20, the Australian federal government announced that updates to the Privacy Act – four years in the making and due to be tabled this month – would be delayed until September.  Given the updates are expected to be referred to a parliamentary committee for review, this delay means the Act itself is unlikely to be passed until early next year – at best.  If the committee review highlights significant issues, or if the opposition parties

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay