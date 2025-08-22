Guzman y Gomez posts record sales, announces maiden dividend

Guzman y Gomez has posted robust growth in its fiscal results for the year, with the company’s network sales seeing a 23 per cent increase to $1.2 billion year-on-year.
The company opened 39 new restaurants, 32 in Australia, four in Singapore, two in the US, and one in Japan.
The brand’s strong sales translated into a 45.5 per cent increase in its EBITDA to $65 million, and its net profit after tax grew 151.8 per cent to $14.5 million, up from $5.7 million.
In Australia, Guzman y Gomez’s network sales grew by 22.4 per cent to $1 billion, with its comparable sales seeing a 9.8 per cent growth, and the median return on interest for franchisees was nearly 50 per cent.
The brand will continue the roll-out of its 24/7 restaurants across Australia, with 10 pre-existing restaurants that can progressively transition into 24/7 restaurants.
The company’s US segment saw a 13 per cent increase in its network sales to $12.2 million, driven by improvements in guest experience and the launch of the Clean is the New Healthy campaign.
The company also launched the campaign in Singapore, where network sales grew 39.6 per cent to $64.7 million, and in Japan, where network sales rose 15.7 per cent to $9.1 million.
For the next year, Guzman y Gomez expects to open 32 new restaurants in Australia, 20 of which will be drive-thrus and nine in strips.
The company expects the underlying EBITDA of its Australian segment to be between 5.9 per cent and 6.3 per cent.
Based on a strong balance sheet, Guzman y Gomez’s board declared a fully-franked maiden dividend of 12.6 cents per share, payable this September.