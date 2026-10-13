BusinessStrategy

How Forvr Mood sets the mood with its candles brand

Forever Mood CEO Denis Asamoah holding a candle and standing in front of a white wall.
“Let’s set the mood and ensure that we uplift people through our candles.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
For husband-and-wife team Denis Asamoah and Jackie Aina, building Forvr Mood together meant trusting each other’s strengths. Aina brings more than a decade of creative experience, while Asamoah draws on his financial background to guide business decisions. Their shared interest in fragrance became a candle business during Covid, when uncertainty in the creator economy pushed them to take control of their own brand.  Since then, they have learned that a campaign’s popularity does not alw

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