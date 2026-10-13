IR Pro

‘Country made’: Summer Land Camels, Bush Medijina and Humpty Doo Barramundi

Tarun Richards, Humpty Doo Barramundi
Camels, skincare and barramundi show how distance can become a brand asset.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Australian regional businesses have always had to contend with geography. Lately, they have endured a slew of cost-of-living pressures, volatile fuel and freight costs, tariff uncertainty and an economy asking consumers and businesses to make every dollar travel further. Yet across the country, regional enterprises continue to adapt and prosper, often because of where they are, not in spite of it. It is an understanding former prime minister Gough Whitlam articulated in his 1972 election speech,

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of Baby Bunting storefront.
Financial

Baby Bunting’s sales grow as store network expands

Darshana Gupta
Shein’s shopping bags
Workforce IR Pro

Why France is pushing back against Shein’s physical store launch

Tong Van
Strategy IR Pro

Inside the creative engine powering The Collagen Co.’s Black Friday wins

Tahlia Whitfield
Man in red and black windbreaker taps cardon eftpos machine.
Financial IR Pro

Mixed signals: What the numbers say about business and consumer confidence

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Melbourne Walk in Bourke Street Mall
Shopping centres & malls

Bourke Street Mall’s new Melbourne Walk features a three-level retail podium

My Nguyen
LSKD
Openings & closings

Activewear brand LSKD eyes 29 global stores by 2026

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay