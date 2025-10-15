Maria Grazia Chiuri named chief designer at Italian label Fendi

French luxury group LVMH on Tuesday said it named Maria Grazia Chiuri, the former Dior women’s designer, the new creative director of Italian fashion label Fendi with a first collection to be presented in February.

Chiuri this May showed her last Dior runway show in Rome, her hometown. Jonathan Anderson took over the creative leadership of the French house in June.

Her move is the latest in a string of high-profile designer appointments, with new creative directors also appointed at brands including Gucci, Balenciaga and Chanel.

The Italian, 61, will take over the charge from Silvia Venturini Fendi, a granddaughter of the house’s founders.

At Dior, Chiuri often added feminist messages to her fashion shows.