SectorsShopping centres & malls

Bourke Street Mall’s new Melbourne Walk features a three-level retail podium

Melbourne Walk in Bourke Street Mall
The destination offers dining and a bar area, with food and beverage shopfronts on the laneway. (Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

Bourke Street Mall has introduced Melbourne Walk, featuring 6295sqm retail space along with a dual-branded hospitality precinct. 

The development, dubbed ‘The Walk’ and designed by architecture firm Buchan, is a combination of the retail three-level podium with the city’s pedestrian network.

Melbourne Walk is a celebration of the city’s rich and unique identity,” said Hayden Djakic, Buchan spokesperson. “The design enhances the cross-city pedestrian network and merges retail glamour with the gritty laneway culture of contemporary Melbourne to create a memorable destination.” 

In addition, the destination offers dining and a bar area, as well as food and beverage shopfronts on the Causeway-bound laneway. 

The design combines eight buildings and four heritage-listed facades into a single merged precinct. 

“Melbourne Walk will bring a groundswell of people back into the city to experience the flagship retail, with high-profile retailers already open, and will breathe new life into the Bourke Street Mall,” said Djakic.

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

Gentle Monster opens its first Australian flagship in Melbourne’s Chadstone

Sean Cao
Marketing

Study shows people reject freebies and cheap deals for fear of hidden costs

Andrew Vonasch
Health & beauty

Coty’s first quarter sales growth to miss guidance

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets IR Pro

How the founder of Mingle continues to disrupt the FMCG industry

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Supermarkets IR Pro

Analysis: Can 7-Eleven’s ambitious turnaround plan foil takeover bid?

Ritsuko Shimizu
Sports & adventure

Rip Curl CEO Brooke Farris resigns, prompting global search for replacement

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.