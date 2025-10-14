Bourke Street Mall’s new Melbourne Walk features a three-level retail podium

Bourke Street Mall has introduced Melbourne Walk, featuring 6295sqm retail space along with a dual-branded hospitality precinct.

The development, dubbed ‘The Walk’ and designed by architecture firm Buchan, is a combination of the retail three-level podium with the city’s pedestrian network.

“Melbourne Walk is a celebration of the city’s rich and unique identity,” said Hayden Djakic, Buchan spokesperson. “The design enhances the cross-city pedestrian network and merges retail glamour with the gritty laneway culture of contemporary Melbourne to create a memorable destination.”

In addition, the destination offers dining and a bar area, as well as food and beverage shopfronts on the Causeway-bound laneway.

The design combines eight buildings and four heritage-listed facades into a single merged precinct.

“Melbourne Walk will bring a groundswell of people back into the city to experience the flagship retail, with high-profile retailers already open, and will breathe new life into the Bourke Street Mall,” said Djakic.