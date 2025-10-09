BusinessStrategy

Exclusive product and IRL experiences: Launching Gymshark’s first US retail store

Two young women standing side-by-side in coordinating cream and brown Gymshark sets in a gym setting.
“To open our first permanent store in the US is a hugely significant moment for us.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
There are only a few fields within the retail sector that have seen as many new brands pop up for competition as the activewear/athleisure market.  From the California-born brand Vuori to the revived “it-girl” brand Outdoor Voices, more established activewear players like Lululemon, Alo and Nike are getting a run for their money in recent years.  It appears that another competitor from across the pond is looking to tap into America’s US$25.44 billion activewear market: Gymshark.

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Financial

Fast Retailing’s full-year profit surges 31 per cent

Rocky Swift
Health & beauty

Revlon names Michelle A Peluso as its new CEO

Celene Ignacio
Gucci
Luxury

Kering Group names Stefano Cantino as Gucci’s new chief

Kaycee Enerva
Sustainability

Major fast-fashion brands launch trial to collect clothes waste next year

Corina Pons
Workforce IR Pro

Inside Mecca’s hiring strategy for its 4000sqm Bourke Street flagship

Tamera Francis
Workforce IR Pro

How Amazon is expanding and revolutionising its workforce with robotics

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay