BusinessStrategy

How acne-care brand Banu Skin is expanding into Sephora

Several Banu Skin SKUs in front of a blue background.
“We focused on building a distinct brand world, not just trying to sell products.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
How does an up-and-coming skincare brand differentiate itself in a highly saturated market? Through a defined approach to storytelling, a distinctive aesthetic and an authentic approach to building community, answered Roz Samimi, the CEO and founder of the acne-centered skincare brand Banu Skin. With Inside Retail, Samimi discusses her lightbulb moment for launching Banu Skin, how her personal journey with acne treatment shapes how she engages with consumers, and how a brand that has yet to reac

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