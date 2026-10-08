BusinessSupermarkets

Who’s afraid of what’s on our fruit?

A new residue report puts growers, regulators and supermarkets under a microscope.
By Tahlia Whitfield
A consumer doesn’t ask much of a punnet of strawberries. They can turn it over for mould, inspect it fastidiously, perhaps reject a bruised one, then entrust everything else to a chain of growers, auditors, regulators and retailers they will never meet. Pesticide Action Australia decided to inspect that chain.  In June, the not-for-profit organisation bought 78 fruit and vegetable samples from Aldi, Coles and Woolworths across five cities and sent them to a laboratory accredited by NA

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