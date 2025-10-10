Gap says AI will ‘reinvent the retail landscape’

Gap Inc has entered a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate its technology strategy through artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to improve operations and enhance customer experiences across its brands.

“AI is redefining what’s possible in retail, and we’re building our future technology roadmap around it,” said Sven Gerjets, chief technology officer at Gap Inc.

“We believe this partnership gives us the expertise and speed to bring AI to life across our business, empowering teams, sparking creativity, and delivering for customers faster and with greater personalisation than ever.”

The partnership will provide Gap with a unified, AI-powered platform designed to improve product development, planning and pricing processes to enhance creativity and efficiency across all brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta.

The company will utilise Google Cloud technologies, including Gemini, Vertex AI, and BigQuery, to streamline product design, customer experience, and employee enablement.

“Our partnership with Gap is about reinventing the retail landscape with AI and helping them lead the industry with speed, personalisation, and game-changing customer experiences,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

“Today, only Google offers a complete AI-optimised stack – from silicon to models to platform to apps and agents – that can deliver this kind of transformation.”

The company will use AI to create a hyper-personalised shopping experience for customers, driving stronger storytelling and relevance for customers to reach a larger audience.

Gap will also use Google AI through Google Ads to optimise ad placements and strengthen omnichannel marketing.

The company has begun utilising AI tools to support employees in decision-making and execution, and improve efficiency.

“By redesigning our workflows and putting AI in the hands of every employee, we are freeing Gap Inc teams to focus on creativity, culture, and customer connection while keeping the company’s human-centred DNA at the core of innovation,” Gerjets said.