Freedom Kitchens opens flagship store in Balgowlah

Freedom Kitchens has unveiled a high-spec, multi-zone showroom in Balgowlah, in collaboration with food and hospitality specialists Cibaria Manly from the Maestro Hospitality group.

The new showroom is part of Freedom Kitchens’ broader strategy to strengthen its market presence, and offers expert consultations, direct access to custom kitchen solutions, and immersive displays.

“The Balgowlah showroom represents an exciting next chapter for Freedom Kitchens,” said Susan Hasler, head of instore experience and design.

“It’s been designed to enhance the customer journey, allowing visitors to experience our full range of kitchens, wardrobes, laundries, pantries, and entertainment solutions in one space.”

The showroom also showcases our latest colours and products, perfectly timed with the launch of our new colour range and coinciding with this season of The Block.”

An opening party this week offered consumers and industry stakeholders an opportunity to experience the brand’s newest kitchen solution in a premium location.

Key trade, design, and media figures were invited to the launch event, where they could interact with the showroom’s displays, participate in hosting and styling workshops, and enjoy curated food and drinks by Cibaria Manly.