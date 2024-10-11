Kering Group names Stefano Cantino as Gucci’s new chief

Luxury group Kering has named Stefano Cantino the new chief of Gucci and will report to Francesca Bellettini, Kering’s deputy CEO and in charge of brand development.

Cantino joined Gucci in May as deputy CEO following a five-year career at Louis Vuitton, where he was responsible for communications and image. Prior to his stint at LV, Cantino spent 20 years with Prada where he held various positions of increasing responsibility in marketing.

He will succeed Jean-Francois Palus when he exits the brand in January next year and will have a seat on Kering’s executive board.

Bellettini expressed her confidence in Cantino: “Building on what has been set up over the past 15 months, Cantino and the Gucci team will succeed in the mission to take back the brand to the leadership it deserves.”

Kering manages several known fashion houses, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.