Birkenstock posts strong revenue gain as global demand heats up

Birkenstock has reported robust financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, driven by strong demand across all key markets.

The company’s total revenue reached approximately €635 million (US$699 million), marking a 16 per cent increase on a constant currency basis compared with the same period last year. Reported revenue rose 12 per cent, impacted by currency fluctuations.

Birkenstock’s net income surged to about €129 million ($142 million), a 73 per cent jump year-over-year.

All major regions contributed to the growth, with the Asia-Pacific region leading the charge with 24 per cent constant-currency revenue growth. The Americas and EMEA regions followed with increases of 16 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

“Underlying demand remains strong and we are on track to meet our target of constant currency growth at the high end of the 15-17 per cent range we provided at the beginning of the year,” said Oliver Reichert, CEO of Birkenstock and member of the board of directors.

“We saw significant margin improvement in the quarter, driven by sales price adjustments net of inflation and better absorption. We believe we are well-positioned to manage the impact of the current 15 per cent US/EU tariff agreement through a combination of pricing adjustment, cost discipline and inventory management to protect the long-term health and profitability of the Birkenstock brand.”

Sales momentum was broad, with wholesale revenue rising 18 per cent on a constant currency basis and direct-to-consumer sales increasing 12 per cent.

During the quarter, Birkenstock opened 13 new stores, taking its total owned retail locations to 90 worldwide.

The company said it is actively expanding its direct-to-consumer footprint alongside sustained revenue growth, with investments to increase production capacity and meet rising demand.