Domino’s Pizza promotes Kerri Hayman to ANZ CEO

Domino’s Pizza‘s ANZ COO Kerri Hayman has become the company’s first female ANZ CEO, effective immediately.

Her appointment comes one year after the previous ANZ CEO David Burness stepped down to become Domino’s inaugural global culture coach. Asia-Pacific CEO Josh Kilimnik has filled the role in the interim.

Prior to joining the ANZ division, Hayman served as operations director for the UK-listed Domino’s Pizza Group. She was also a franchisee of 14 Domino’s Pizza stores in the US.

She started her career in the industry as a pizza maker for her brother Donald Meij, who was then a store manager before he became the Group CEO and MD of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises.

“When I returned to Australia, I was coming home in more ways than one; I grew up in this business and worked alongside so many team members who are now some of our most successful and longest-serving franchise partners,” said Hayman.

“Over the past year our customers have told us our product quality and service has never been better. But our team never rests and – with the new products we will be launching combined with an ongoing focus on product quality and value – I can’t wait to show what we can deliver.”

As a COO, Hayman launched the Women in Domino’s grant, supporting seven young female store managers to become franchise partners. The program is now being expanded to develop store managers to entrepreneurs.