BusinessStrategy

Why Pandora’s recovery remains a work in progress

A pink display showcasing Pandora jewelry pieces.
Pandora’s recovery remains incomplete.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Pandora’s efforts to reinvent itself as a full-fledged jewelry brand are beginning to produce results, with modest sales growth prompting the company to raise its 2026 guidance. But analysts say the Denmark-based firm’s recovery remains incomplete: much of the momentum is coming from expansion into new markets, while it has yet to fully reignite demand among consumers who already know it for charms and bracelets. Pandora reported organic growth of three per cent in the second quarter, compri

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