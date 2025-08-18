CareersFashion & accessories

Michael Hill appoints new CEO following death of founder

Image of Jonathan Waecker.
Waecker has senior leadership experience across retail, brand, and digital. (Source: The Warehouse Group Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

Jewellery retailer Michael Hill has appointed Jonathan Waecker as its next CEO, effective August 27.

Waecker has senior leadership experience across retail, brand, digital, customer experience and transformation. His appointment follows the death of the company’s founder, Sir Michael Hill, last month.

Previously, Waecker gained commercial and consumer expertise at The Walt Disney Company and Yahoo, as well as in his role as chief customer and sales officer at The Warehouse Group, where he gained ‘in-market’ retail operations experience.

Most recently, Waecker has helped retailers find new value through technology, data, and media partnerships.

“Jonathan’s global perspective, commercial acumen, digital experience and customer-centric leadership approach align strongly with the company’s strategic priorities and market challenges,” said chair Rob Fyfe.

Andrew Lowe, the company’s interim CEO, will resume his role as CFO and supply chain officer, but will leave the company in six months.

Recommended By IR

Online marketplaces

Booktopia sold to DigiDirect’s owner who plans to hire more staff

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Love, Bonito’s CEO talks Philippines expansion 

Tong Van
Books & stationery

Milligram, Telegram Co name Alison Evans as CEO

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Temple & Webster’s $1 billion business plan and “openness to try new things”

Tamera Francis
Fuel & convenience

7-Eleven parent to review takeover bid from Canada’s Couche-Tard

Sean Cao
Strategy IR Pro

How Arc’teryx’s bricks business is accelerating its already rapid growth

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.