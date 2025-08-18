Michael Hill appoints new CEO following death of founder

Jewellery retailer Michael Hill has appointed Jonathan Waecker as its next CEO, effective August 27.

Waecker has senior leadership experience across retail, brand, digital, customer experience and transformation. His appointment follows the death of the company’s founder, Sir Michael Hill, last month.

Previously, Waecker gained commercial and consumer expertise at The Walt Disney Company and Yahoo, as well as in his role as chief customer and sales officer at The Warehouse Group, where he gained ‘in-market’ retail operations experience.

Most recently, Waecker has helped retailers find new value through technology, data, and media partnerships.

“Jonathan’s global perspective, commercial acumen, digital experience and customer-centric leadership approach align strongly with the company’s strategic priorities and market challenges,” said chair Rob Fyfe.

Andrew Lowe, the company’s interim CEO, will resume his role as CFO and supply chain officer, but will leave the company in six months.