Asics lifts full-year outlook after record first-half sales

Sportswear company Asics has raised its full-year forecast after posting record net sales for the six months ended June, with growth across all categories and regions.

The company’s net sales rose 17.7 per cent year-on-year to US$2.74 billion, while operating profit reached $551.48 million and profit attributable to owners hit $364.48 million.

By segment, performance running sales rose 8.2 per cent to $1.26 billion, with profit up 13.3 per cent. Core performance sports grew 4.8 per cent to $300.02 million, while profit climbed 16.5 per cent. Apparel and equipment sales increased 6.9 per cent to $136 million, with profit surging 45.1 per cent.

Lifestyle-focused SportStyle surged 46.4 per cent to $457.71 million, with profit up 60.9 per cent, while the Onitsuka Tiger brand climbed 50.1 per cent to $447.98 million, with profit up 54.5 per cent.

By region, Japan sales rose 24.3 per cent to $674.97 million, North America was up 9.1 per cent to $502.59 million, Europe grew 24.2 per cent to $773.64 million, and Greater China increased 16.9 per cent to $421.76 million.

Gains were also seen in Southeast and South Asia, up 33.4 per cent, and Oceania, up 3.8 per cent.

Koichiro Kodama, president and CEO, Asics North America, said the consistent demand for Asics’ products across regions speaks volumes.

“We are in relentless pursuit of developing technically advanced performance running products while remaining very aware of broader cultural and lifestyle trends to support the sportstyle category,” he added.