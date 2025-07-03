Asics makes SA debut with store at Harbour Town Premium Outlets

Sports footwear and apparel brand Asics has unveiled its first stand-alone store in South Australia at Adelaide’s Harbour Town Premium Outlets.

Asics’ high-performance sports gear will be retailed at outlet prices at the centre, which saw a 17 per cent increase in visitation in May, driven by its retail mix, tourists and its recently opened Harbour Town Eats development.

“We continue to work really hard to attract the premium local and global brands South Australian shoppers are looking for and securing Asics as a stand-alone store has been six years in the making,” said Harbour Town Premium Outlets Adelaide centre manager, Kylie Neal.

“Consumer and retail confidence in premium brand outlet shopping is strong, with total sales growth at Harbour Town Premium Outlets Adelaide for the 12 months to May, up 6 per cent.”

“Asics has been a brand we’ve been looking to secure at our centre in Adelaide for a long time following its hugely successful outlet store offering for more than a decade at Harbour Town on the Gold Coast,” said Lewis Land Portfolio manager Aron Eltahir.

“To see a new store fit-out come to life and watch our retail partners achieve sales success beyond their expectations is a powerful reminder of how premium brands connect with new and returning customers through outlet retail.

The outlet centre has also launched Australia’s largest Glassons store, Michael Kors, Sheike, 2XU, Swarovski and Rodd & Gunn stores in the last six months.