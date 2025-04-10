Asics opens its first Queensland flagship store, in Brisbane CBD

Asics has opened its first flagship store in Queensland, located on Queen Street Mall in Brisbane’s CBD.

The store features the brand’s most recent retail concept, with Japanese-style natural design elements. It offers a diverse selection of training apparel and a range of other licensed partner collections, such as Cricket Australia and Wallabies supporter jerseys.

“It was an obvious decision to open a flagship store in the heart of Brisbane,” said Mark Bruton, MD at Asics Oceania.

“With Brisbane a rapidly growing city, so too is its community of sport-loving locals, which is undoubtedly set to continue to expand as we head towards Brisbane 32.”

The new store will be Asics’ fifth in Brisbane, joining two previous locations in Chermside and Carringdale, as well as two outlet stores at Brisbane Airport and Jindalee.

Earlier this year, the brand teamed up with Toyoda Gosei – an automotive component maker under Toyota – to produce Skyhand OG, sneakers made with leather remnants from the manufacture of steering wheels.