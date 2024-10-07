Tasmania’s Glebe Hill Village centre for sale

The Glebe Hill Village, located in Tasmania’s Howrah growth corridor on Hobart’s eastern shore, is for sale.

The city’s first community shopping mall in more than a decade opened in August 2022 and is anchored by the latest generation Coles supermarket, a McDonald’s pad site, Priceline Pharmacy, Liquorland and 16 supporting specialty retailers. It has a GLA of 6000sqm and 260 parking spots.

“The centre represents an asset of unparalleled quality, a level of craftsmanship unseen in the neighbourhood sector,” said JLL’s Stuart Taylor.

“We are expecting significant national and offshore interest in this campaign from a range of purchaser types, primarily due to the quality and performance of the asset, but also because there is a major undersupply of quality assets to the market.”

The property will be offered through an expression of interest campaign that begins this week.

Stuart Taylor, Jacob Swan, and Tom Noonan, JLL Directors, will offer the Tipalea Partners development exclusively.