The seven phases of Christmas: Are you ready for the holiday shopping season?

shoppers cite price as an influential factor during the holiday season compared to other times of the year. The motivation is deeper, with 52 per cent of shoppers globally stating their primary reason for gift-giving is to bring others joy. As Jillian Ryan, senior manager of content strategy at Mailchimp, noted, “The key to effectively reaching holiday shoppers is understanding where consumers are – physically, emotionally and culturally – during every phase of the holiday season.” So, what are these seven phases, and who are the key audiences retailers need to connect with? Phase 1: Early lead-up (October 1–31) Key audience: Gift-giving lifers While many consumers feel it’s too early for festive cheer, a highly organised group is already shopping. These are the “gift-giving lifers,” shoppers who derive a sense of validation from being well-prepared. They are the ones who want their shopping done before the Black Friday rush. This phase is surprisingly active, with 43 per cent of shoppers making a purchase tied to at least one major sales moment. To connect with this cohort, use your first-party data to identify customers who have purchased early in previous years. Target this segment with exclusive “early bird” offers or a sneak peek at your holiday collections. Frame your messaging around smart planning and the relief of being organised before the summer holiday rush. This is also the time to ensure your data is clean and your platforms are integrated to handle the increased traffic ahead. Phase 2: Pre-peak sales (November 1 to mid-November) Key audience: Joyful shoppers As November begins, the festive mood becomes more widespread. The key audience here is the “joyful shoppers,” who are less driven by discounts and more motivated by the joy of finding the perfect, meaningful gift. For these consumers, the importance of price drops by 35 per cent when buying holiday gifts. Retailers should highlight emotionally resonant products, with food and beverage (19 per cent) and books, toys, and games (17 per cent) being top categories. To tap into this audience, focus on inspiration through high-quality content. Develop curated gift guides for your blog or email newsletters, such as “Top 10 Aussie-made gifts” or “Perfect presents for a Summer Christmas”. Use storytelling on social media to showcase the craftsmanship behind your products, leaning into the “buy local” sentiment that resonates strongly with Australian shoppers. Phase 3: Peak sales (mid-November to November 30) Key audience: Discount devotees This is the phase most retailers are familiar with, dominated by major sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It is intensely deal-driven, with a massive 75 per cent of global shoppers making a purchase. The “discount devotees” are united by their pursuit of a great deal. Parents are particularly active, with 71 per cent buying for others during Black Friday. To appeal to these shoppers, get in early. Many retailers now launch Black Friday sales days, or even a week, ahead of the official date. Use your data to segment your audience and send personalised offers based on past browsing behaviour or abandoned carts. Reward your most loyal customers with exclusive early access to deals, making them feel valued and less likely to shop around. Phase 4: Festive phase (December 1 to mid-December) Key audience: Curators As December begins, a new audience emerges: the “curators.” These shoppers are thoughtfully searching for something special with a story behind it. Often younger, these consumers find satisfaction in the discovery process, seeking out unique or personalised items. To speak to these “curators”, shift your marketing from promotions to storytelling. Use platforms like Instagram and Pinterest to visually showcase the unique qualities of your products. This is a perfect opportunity to highlight sustainable gifts, collaborations with local artists, or products that give back to the community using narratives that strongly appeal to the values of modern Australian consumers. Phase 5: Last-minute sprint (mid-December to Christmas Day) Key audience: Last-minute listers The final stretch before Christmas is a high-stakes mix of panic and pressure. The “last-minute listers” are racing against the clock, and their primary concern is logistics. This is when online sales can drop as shoppers flock to physical stores over delivery fears. Communication and convenience are paramount. Be crystal clear about shipping cut-off dates for Christmas delivery. Heavily promote click-and-collect as a stress-free alternative. Digital gift cards should be front-and-centre on your website as a fool-proof last-minute solution. Ensure your online inventory levels are accurate to prevent the frustration of a customer travelling to a store for an out-of-stock item. Phase 6: Betwixtmas (Boxing Day to December 30) Key audience: Self-gifters The period between Christmas and New Year is a prime opportunity, particularly in Australia, where the Boxing Day sales on December 26 are a cherished retail tradition. With the pressure of giving over, the focus turns inward. This is the era of the “self-gifter”. During this period, shoppers are more likely to buy for themselves (68 per cent) than for others (56 per cent). Embrace the Boxing Day hype. Launch your campaign with messaging that explicitly targets self-gifting, like “You’ve treated them, now treat yourself” or “Get the gift you really wanted this Christmas”. This is also a key time for returns and exchanges, so ensure your process is seamless and use it as an opportunity to upsell or cross-sell. Phase 7: New Year (New Year’s Eve to early January) Key audience: Self-Improvers The final phase is characterised by renewal. “Self-improvers” use the January clearance sales to make practical purchases related to their resolutions and the desire for a fresh start. A significant 70 per cent of shoppers make a purchase during this phase. Align your sales with the Australian summer lifestyle. Focus promotions on fitness gear, outdoor entertaining, home organisation, and beach essentials. Crucially, use this time to analyse the rich data from your entire holiday period. Identify the new customers you acquired and understand their behaviour to build targeted campaigns that will turn them from seasonal shoppers into loyal, year-round customers.