Poolwerx appoints Nic Brill as its first global CEO

Poolwerx has appointed Nic Brill as its first global CEO, effective today, as the company unites its Australian, New Zealand, and US operations under a single strategy to better position the brand for international growth.

Brill joined Poolwerx in 2019 as COO before being named CEO for Australia and New Zealand in 2022, and has overseen record sales, profitability, and market share growth during this time, including through the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple recessions.

“The appointment of a Global CEO is a strategic move to align the business as one unified network, operating with a clear global structure and consistent growth strategy,” said Poolwerx chair Sue Collyns.

“The board made a conscious decision to select a proven and dynamic leader who not only understands our Poolwerx business, franchisees, and partners but also has the vision and agility to lead a global organisation.”

Poolwerx said the transition demonstrates its commitment to enhancing franchisee profitability while maintaining a continued focus on partner success, innovation, and long-term growth.

“I’m honoured to lead Poolwerx into this next chapter of growth, and this appointment signals the beginning of a unified global strategy for our brand,” said Brill.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to build on our 30-plus year legacy and create a consistent global platform for growth – one that empowers our franchise partners to achieve their own business goals, while helping families everywhere enjoy their pools and create lifelong memories.”