BusinessStrategy

How could Alexandre Arnault help turn Nike around?

LVMH heir Alexandre Arnault standing in front of a grey background in a black shirt.
“Nike cannot accessorize its way out of a turnaround,” said Retail OCD’s Barney Stacher.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Alexandre Arnault’s appointment to Nike’s board has given investors another reason to believe the company’s turnaround may be gathering momentum. But while the LVMH heir can help sharpen its strategy and challenge entrenched thinking, analysts argue that the sportswear giant’s revival will ultimately depend on whether it can produce shoes that consumers actually want to buy. Speaking after the appointment was announced, Nike executive chair Mark Parker said Arnault had “earned a reputa

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