Poolwerx snaps up JC Pools Services in major acquisition

Pool and spa maintenance franchise Poolwerx has made its largest acquisition, purchasing Brisbane-based JC Pools Services.

The purchase includes two retail locations and their associated service territories, bringing in 4000 clients. Multi-million dollar commercial contracts are part of the deal, which will significantly strengthen Poolwerx’s residential and commercial presence across Brisbane.

JC Pools owner Jamie Holmes will join Poolwerx’s support centre team in a commercial capacity. Many existing staff, including owner Carolyn Holmes, will continue in the business.

Nic Brill, Poolwerx CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome JC Pools and their loyal clients into the Poolwerx network. This deal represents more than just growth – it reflects a broader industry shift where successful independent operators are seeking scale and long-term stability. We’re proud to support that transition and are receiving many enquiries from independents looking for support in their exit strategy.”

Brill continued, “We are committed to empowering experienced pool care professionals, like the team from JC Pools, to preserve and build on their legacy as part of our network. It’s a privilege to be part of their journey.”

The acquisition also sees collaboration with two Poolwerx franchise partners – Richard Kelly (Poolwerx Mt Gravatt) and Emily and Geoff Straub (Poolwerx Yeronga) – who will help integrate JC Pools’ clientele into the Poolwerx family.

This will protect JC Pools’ client relationships and support Holmes’s exit strategy.

A full refurbishment of JC Pools’ Cannon Hill site (now Poolwerx) is scheduled for completion by October 31, 2025, with the Fairfield site to follow in due course.