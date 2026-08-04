Cult sock brand Paire expands into the US

Melbourne-based essentials brand Paire has entered the US market, offering more than 60 products and adding to a customer base already exceeding 300,000 customers globally.

Paire expects revenue to exceed US$16 million this year, up from about US$1 million in its first year of operation. The company has about 40 employees, while repeat orders account for more than one-third of sales. It says its products have an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on more than 15,000 verified reviews.

Founded in 2020 by Nathan Yun and Rex Zhang, Paire began with three sock styles that Zhang developed and manufactured in a garage with limited funding. Five years after appearing on Shark Tank Australia, the company has expanded its range to include activewear and outerwear.

According to Yun, the founders chose socks as their first product because of issues such as odour, heel slippage and insufficient arch support.

Following its US launch, Paire will introduce its AW26 range in fall 2026, including hoodies, sweaters and jackets.

Zhang said Paire develops materials before designing products around them. The company has developed seven material and garment technologies, starting with Supreme CoolBlend, a blend of Merino wool and organic cotton developed after three rounds of testing.

The portfolio has since expanded to include materials for underwear, activewear and other apparel categories, including BreezeBlend, NudeTech, RegSilk, ReBrew and BioFlex.

Paire spent two years developing BioFlex for activewear using 50 per cent recycled corn waste. According to the company, Paire developed the material as an alternative to synthetic materials with high plastic content.

The same approach will shape Paire’s expansion into the US market, with the company applying its fabric-first approach and focus on product function to its essentials range.

Yun describes Paire’s approach as “high tech, low key”, referring to the use of fabric technology to develop products for specific functions while keeping the design minimal.

Sustainability follows the same approach. Zhang adds: “We firmly believe that natural fabrics are best for your skin and the planet. Wool is anti-microbial. Long-staple organic cotton is grown with zero harmful chemicals. Eucalyptus fibre is biodegradable and renewable.”