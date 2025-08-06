From boom to backlash: The retail risk in overtourism

World Travel & Tourism Council has stated that the sector accounts for more than 10 per cent of GDP in both countries. And for retail – especially in urban centres, airports and hospitality precincts – the influx of global visitors means dependable footfall, high-margin purchases, and a vital justification for investment in flagship stores and experiential retail formats. The tension between locals and tourism is perhaps most visible in regions like Spain’s Ibiza and Portugal’s the Algarve. In Ibiza, local protests are intensifying over the transformation of the island into what many feel is an exclusive playground for the wealthy, leaving small retailers squeezed out by luxury chains and inflated rents. In Portugal’s Algarve, shop owners report being priced out of their own communities as short-term holiday lets and seasonal visitor surges push up costs. What once sustained vibrant, locally driven retail is now threatening its very survival. Both regions highlight how even idyllic tourist economies can be destabilised when the balance between local life and visitor consumption tips too far. Retailers in tourist-heavy zones like Barcelona’s Passeig de Gràcia or Lisbon’s Chiado are especially vulnerable. A decline in visitor numbers – whether from protest-induced deterrents or regulatory crackdowns – would hit revenue hard. Luxury retailers, souvenir shops, fast fashion, and local artisans alike depend on tourism-driven sales. Protest disruptions also affect staffing patterns, logistics and insurance costs, already fragile post-Covid. The Retail World Congress in London earlier this year highlighted these risks. Speakers emphasised how geopolitical tensions and cultural backlash against over-tourism are now real considerations in retail strategy. Some brands, like Mango and El Corte Inglés, are diversifying store locations and investing more in localised omnichannel experiences to offset city-centre dependence. Contrast this with Australia. While Sydney and Melbourne receive international visitors, the nation’s retail economy is less concentrated in tourist hubs. However, tourism still plays a pivotal role. Tourism Australia stated that the sector contributes more than A$60 billion annually to the national economy, with significant crossover into retail via duty-free, fashion, beauty, and food and beverage sales. Major sporting events also play a crucial role in tourism-led retail uplift. The current British and Irish Lions rugby tour, drawing thousands of international fans, has generated a surge in hotel bookings, restaurant traffic and footfall in CBD retail strips. Local retailers in host cities like Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, are reporting elevated sales, especially in merchandise, sports apparel, and event-themed experiences. These bursts of activity demonstrate how sports tourism can deliver both cultural and economic dividends for Australian retail. Retailers like Aesop and RM Williams have leveraged tourism in key precincts such as Sydney Airport and Melbourne’s Emporium. Meanwhile, regional destinations like Byron Bay show how localised, experiential retail (e.g., Spell & The Gypsy Collective) can thrive off both local and tourist audiences. But with fewer structural protests, Australia may underestimate the fragility of this balance. So, what can Australia and other markets reliant on tourism to bolster their retail sector learn from this? Diversify retail reliance beyond tourism precincts. Use tourism to amplify, not define, your retail footprint. Support local integration. Proactively invest in community-friendly policies that avoid resentment – from sustainable packaging to hiring locals. Prioritise experiential retail. Unique experiences are the antidote to retail homogeneity. That means more than just flashy store design – it’s about community connection and cultural relevance. Retail isn’t immune to the cultural flashpoints surrounding tourism. If Australia wants to capitalise on post-pandemic visitor growth without repeating Europe’s mistakes, it must align tourism strategy with retail sustainability – from communication to community integration. Simon Porter is the head of retail at media agency Hatched.