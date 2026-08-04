Winning Group taps Anthony Heraghty of Super Retail as CEO

The Winning Group has named the former CEO and MD of Super Retail Group as its new CEO, three months after John Winning announced his resignation.

Winning stepped back from the helm of the family-run retailer as private equity firm Ellerston Capital took a stake in the company. “I feel this is the right time for me personally to step back from day-to-day leadership, knowing the group is strong and exceptionally well positioned for its next chapter,” he said when announcing his move.

Thus began a search for his replacement, with the longstanding boss of Super Retail Group (SRG), Anthony Heraghty, now named his successor.

Heraghty began his role atop the owner of Supercheap Auto, Rebel Australia, BCF, and Macpac in February 2019. He was dismissed in September 2025 with immediate effect after the board received information regarding his relationship with the company’s former chief human resources officer.

The nature of this relationship came to light when two former SRG employees filed a lawsuit against the company, Heraghty, and its former chair, claiming they were dismissed after raising concerns about the relationship.

The case was settled shortly after Heraghty’s dismissal.

Winning Group, Heraghty, and Ellerston Capital are now focusing on achieving $1 billion in annual sales, with a longer-term goal of an IPO. The latest financial disclosure from the group showed a recorded $885.5 million in sales and a pre-tax profit of $5.8 million.