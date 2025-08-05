BusinessStrategy

What Walmart’s move indicates about the future of AI in retail

A close-up shot of a Walmart application icon on an Apple iPhone X screen.
“To create a truly functional super agent, companies need to align context, data and interpretation.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Walmart’s big bet on artificial intelligence (AI) may have caught some in the industry by surprise, but not its customers.  “Customers are ready, they are using AI in pretty much everything they do,” Walmart’s chief technology officer Suresh Kumar said about the big-box retailer’s plans to roll out four AI-powered “super agents”, designed to improve the shopping experience for customers and streamline operations for engineers, employees, sellers and suppliers.  This state

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Regulatory

“Google is a monopolist” US judge rules. Alphabet vows to appeal

Reuters
Financial

Japan’s journey to a cashless economy

Tong Van
Workforce

‘Calculated and audacious’: Massive fines for sushi chain which exploited staff

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Little Birdie snapped up by CashRewards

Kaycee Enerva
Financial

Cash rate hold a welcome relief to retailers, says ARA

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

Westfield Bondi Junction’s youngest leaseholder talks all things Alana Maria

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay