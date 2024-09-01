BusinessSupermarkets

Woolworths exits Endeavour Group, sells 4.1 per cent stake for $383 million

(Source: Bigstock)
By Celene Ignacio

Woolworths Group will exit Endeavour Group, agreeing to divest its remaining 4.1 per cent interest in the BWS and Dan Murphy’s parent for $383 million.

The proceeds will be used to fund the supermarket chain’s acquisition of the remaining 35 per cent stake in PFD Food Services.

Woolworths said it does not have any information not generally available that a reasonable individual would expect a significant impact on the value of Endeavour’s securities.

Woolworths sold a 5 per cent stake in Endeavour for $468 million last May.

It followed the sale of a 5.5 per cent stake in the group for $636 million in 2022.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sustainability IR Pro

Fast fashion firms prepare for EU crackdown on waste mountain

Reuters
Workforce

Federal government set to make ‘wage theft’ a criminal offence

Kirsty Needham
Store tech IR Pro

Foodpanda’s CEO on dining with tech: digital collaboration takes the lead

Anil Prabha
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Cohesive and holistic: Why RB Sellars is setting trends in rural fashion

Aron Lewin
Health & beauty IR Pro

Inside Ikkari’s first physical store – and its plans for more

Dean Blake
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay