Woolworths exits Endeavour Group, sells 4.1 per cent stake for $383 million

Woolworths Group will exit Endeavour Group, agreeing to divest its remaining 4.1 per cent interest in the BWS and Dan Murphy’s parent for $383 million.

The proceeds will be used to fund the supermarket chain’s acquisition of the remaining 35 per cent stake in PFD Food Services.

Woolworths said it does not have any information not generally available that a reasonable individual would expect a significant impact on the value of Endeavour’s securities.

Woolworths sold a 5 per cent stake in Endeavour for $468 million last May.

It followed the sale of a 5.5 per cent stake in the group for $636 million in 2022.