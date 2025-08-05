BusinessFinancial

Retail by the numbers: What the latest indicators say about consumer spending

a woman shopping a clothes rack
Goodbye “little treat culture”, hello “wait to spend”. Unpacking the latest retail indicators.
By Heather McIlvaine
The higher-than-anticipated increase in June retail sales should have sparked a sense of relief among Australian retailers, which have experienced a prolonged period of disruption in recent years, from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis to the supply chain changes caused by US tariffs.  But as economists have been quick to point out, underneath the 4.9 per cent year-on-year growth reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics last week, there is still a great deal of uncertainty and price-

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Regulatory

“Google is a monopolist” US judge rules. Alphabet vows to appeal

Reuters
Financial

Japan’s journey to a cashless economy

Tong Van
Workforce

‘Calculated and audacious’: Massive fines for sushi chain which exploited staff

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Little Birdie snapped up by CashRewards

Kaycee Enerva
Financial

Cash rate hold a welcome relief to retailers, says ARA

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

Westfield Bondi Junction’s youngest leaseholder talks all things Alana Maria

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay