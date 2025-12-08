How new products and modern storytelling have rejuvenated Victoria’s Secret

$375 million, compared to prior guidance of $270 million to $320 million. “The strength across Victoria’s Secret, Pink, and beauty shows our ‘Path to Potential’ strategy is working,” argued the brand’s CEO, Hillary Super. “When the implementation of our strategy is fully aligned, it creates a powerful multiplier effect – accelerating global growth, elevating the distinctiveness of our brands and unlocking value for shareholders. “This quarter, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show showcased that effect, with brand-right product, a major upper-funnel moment and digital and social amplification working together to propel us into the centre of the cultural conversation.” Analyst Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, agrees that the brand has built on its momentum from the previous quarter, alongside raising its revenue. “While this was helped by the restoration of the website, which experienced an outage last quarter, it is also an indication that the strategy put in place by management is taking hold. Even over a short space of time, Victoria’s Secret has become a more customer-centric business, and this is making a difference.” How building a new, improved version of Victoria’s Secret boosted profits It’s one thing to keep a legacy brand running as is; it’s an entirely different challenge to refresh a brand’s image in the eyes of returning and new customers. Yet, this is precisely what Victoria’s Secret has centred on, and it appears that the company’s efforts have been paying off. “One of the most effective changes that management put in place early on is the renewed focus on innovation,” said Saunders. “As a specialist, Victoria’s Secret should be about producing and delivering great products that are comfortable and make a difference to the customer. In a category like bras, there is a huge scope for this due to the technicalities of fit, form and function. In recent years, we believe that Victoria’s Secret dimmed its prowess in this arena and suffered as a result.” Much of this improvement comes from Super, who previously led Savage x Fenty and Anthropologie, two other culturally relevant retailers. Since joining the team in September 2024, she has not only helped bring about a more modern and diverse version of the legendary Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but she has also introduced new items, such as the Body by Victoria FlexFactor Bra (July 2025) and a new home fragrance category (September 2025). Along with a fresh focus on product assortment, there has also been investment in stores to both liven up the look with a lighter, brighter design and to provide better levels of customer service and advice. This has underscored and reestablished Victoria’s Secret’s speciality focus, which, in turn, has aided sell-through and loyalty. Victoria’s Secret is selling a new type of “sexy” In October, Christine Russo, the principal of Retail Creative and Consulting Agency (RCCA), remarked that Super has been questioning and attempting to redefine what is sexy. Today, the modern iteration of Victoria’s Secret focuses on offering products that create a sense of comfort and confidence rather than its previously hyper-sexualised image. “One of the most impressive moves by Hillary Super and her team has been to settle the debate over what Victoria’s Secret is and how it positions itself,” said Saunders. “For many years, there has been a conflict between whether the brand should be sexy or not and how it projects this into the world. The resolution is that Victoria’s Secret is a sexy brand, but that this is about allowing women to feel this in an empowering way that works for them – not about objectifying them or confining them to one stereotype.” While in many ways, this was a quite obvious path, it was one that previous management teams never found. Moving forward, this approach will hopefully prevent the constant flip-flopping on brand messaging that previously plagued the company. In addition to the work on the mainstay brand, there has been notable progress on the Pink label. “The brand is moving from being a bit of a bolt-on to Victoria’s Secret to a distinct part of the business with its own tone and essence,” said Saunders. While there is certainly more work to be done, Pink has been showing promising sales growth, especially among younger consumers. “Overall, there is a lot to like about Victoria’s Secret, and there is a lot of potential for the company to regain market share in the quarters and years ahead. The creation of a more aspirational brand with a clearer lifestyle position should be something that locks in loyalty and growth,” Saunders concluded.