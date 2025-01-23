SectorsOpenings & closings

Paire makes Melbourne debut with QV flagship

exterior of Paire flagship store in QV Melbourne
Paire has opened its first flagship store in QV Melbourne. (Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Essential wear brand Paire has opened its first flagship store in the QV Melbourne shopping centre.

Paire was founded in 2020 by long-time best friends Nathan Yun and Rex Zhang. The company started with selling socks and has grown into a multi-faceted business known for its sustainable and functional fashion

Designed by In Addition with lead designer Josh McLean, the new store stocks the entire range, offering customers the chance to experience the brand firsthand.

“This flagship store is not just a physical space but a manifestation of our journey from a digital-first brand to a tangible presence in the retail world,” said Zhang.

“Moreover, we aim to make the Paire offline store a place where our community can hang out, stay, and spend time, making it a true gathering spot for our customers,” he added.

The company also announced its plans to expand into the Asia market this year, alongside multiple new exciting product launches.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Travel retail IR Pro

Luxury shopping extravaganza: DFS marks milestone at The Londoner Macao

Anil Prabha
Strategy IR Pro

From supplements to skincare: Why wellness brand Swiish is entering beauty

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Marketing IR Pro

What’s love got to do with it? Retailers rethink Valentine’s Day campaigns

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sustainability IR Pro

What is the say-do gap, and what does it mean for sustainable retailers?

Tamera Francis
Sustainability

The Outnet partners with ELV Denim in collection using deadstock fabric

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay