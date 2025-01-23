Paire makes Melbourne debut with QV flagship

Essential wear brand Paire has opened its first flagship store in the QV Melbourne shopping centre.

Paire was founded in 2020 by long-time best friends Nathan Yun and Rex Zhang. The company started with selling socks and has grown into a multi-faceted business known for its sustainable and functional fashion.

Designed by In Addition with lead designer Josh McLean, the new store stocks the entire range, offering customers the chance to experience the brand firsthand.

“This flagship store is not just a physical space but a manifestation of our journey from a digital-first brand to a tangible presence in the retail world,” said Zhang.

“Moreover, we aim to make the Paire offline store a place where our community can hang out, stay, and spend time, making it a true gathering spot for our customers,” he added.

The company also announced its plans to expand into the Asia market this year, alongside multiple new exciting product launches.