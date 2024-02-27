Why fabric technology is the key to apparel brand Paire’s sustainable approach

s the overarching mission of Paire? Nathan Yun: Even from the beginning of Paire, our mission still hasn’t changed. Our brand was established as an act of resistance against the fast-fashion trend. Our mission is to create garments that optimise comfort and functionality without causing harm to the Earth or exploiting labourers. We leverage the latest advancements in materials science to produce high-tech essential clothing with the finest materials. IR: What does Paire see as the biggest barrier in the Australian retail industry to launching a sustainable start-up? NY: The majority of consumers are not ready to spend on high-value products that have a higher price point than fast-fashion brands. Most people are still choosing cost, rather than supporting sustainable efforts, which can mean a higher price point. Rex Zhang: To overcome this barrier, Paire focuses on providing functionality with a sustainable approach, made possible by our materials science background. IR: What was the biggest highlight for Paire in 2023? NY: The biggest highlight of 2023 was the launch of our first bricks-and-mortar shop at QV Melbourne. It definitely changed the game for us as an e-commerce brand, especially in [terms of] customer experience and acquisition. Since the start, many customers have expressed that we should open up our own shop, because the biggest point of difference in our products is how our material feels. IR: Paire has created and patented five high-tech fabrics to use in its production of garments. How does the brand view the role of technology in creating a more sustainable brand? RZ: We learned that fabric technology is essential if we want to combine functionality, comfort and sustainability all in one product. We had to create something new, and it’s because of these innovations that we can proudly present our products as a combination of optimal functionality and our efforts to be sustainable. Take our RegSilk for example. Our textile engineering team and I wanted to create a fabric that was kind to sensitive skin whilst being sustainable. After an arduous development process, we created RegSilk, which is made from the remaining silkworm cocoons that are considered waste after the traditional silk procuring process. IR: Does Paire have any advice for brands and retailers that are looking to create a more sustainable business? NY: Really focus on the functionality of your products. Greenwashing is as popular as ever and the buzzword ‘sustainability’ tends to be overused. To overcome this, create products that customers will buy because they’re simply great products, not just because they’re sustainable. Being sustainable should be the bottom line of every brand, it shouldn’t be a selling point. We always have to make decisions that are right for the labourers, our customers, and the Earth. IR: How is Paire overcoming the challenge of educating its customer base about the quality and sustainability of its products? RZ: In our early days as an online brand, we gave away our socks for free. By taking away the barrier of pricing, customers are able to experience the difference in the quality of our material and design. We have found that tactile interaction with our products is truly the best way for customers to learn and understand why our products are made the way they are, and the positive response to our recent pop-up store reaffirms it. As customers come in to touch and feel the products, they can appreciate the quality and our sustainability efforts. IR: As an e-commerce business, how does Paire view the role of bricks-and-mortar stores in helping the business scale? NY: Bricks-and-mortar has been a crucial step for us as a business. It helped us reach a much broader and newer audience. It completes the shopping experience that we envisioned as a brand, with an emphasis on the material of our products. The offline space also gives credibility to the brand and improves business performance/scale in all aspects. IR: Are there any major projects or initiatives in the works in 2024? NY: There are always new exciting products to come. Moreover, with our pop-up store’s success, we are now working on a bricks-and-mortar retail strategy and finding more opportunities to get Paire into people’s hands. We’re also exploring wholesale channels, so there are more touchpoints for more customers to experience our products offline. This story first appeared in the 2024 Australian Retail Outlook.