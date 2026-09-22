Uniqlo Singapore marketing director on the strategy behind Life Wear Week

or of Uniqlo Singapore, about the thinking behind a global same-day launch and why she believes in-store experience matters more as shopping moves online. Inside Retail: What does “Life Wear Week” allow Uniqlo to do that a traditional seasonal collection launch or product campaign cannot? Paulene Ong: Trends and information travel globally and instantly now, so the old market-by-market launch doesn’t carry the weight it used to. People discover, share and pick up trends at the same time on social media, wherever they happen to live. Life Wear Week is our response. We launch globally on the same day, so customers everywhere get the new Life Wear collections at the same moment, and that lets us lead the conversation rather than follow it. This year, we built it around ‘Modern City Feelings’, the theme of our latest Life Wear Magazine. It’s five styling concepts inspired by the rhythms and shapes of city life. IR: What did you want customers to experience or take away from the week? PO: We wanted people to experience the season through that Modern City Feelings lens and see how Life Wear fits the way they actually live today. People move between different parts of their lives so seamlessly now, and the classics are being reinterpreted for that. So this season’s styling concepts draw on different scenes and moods of city life, from polished everyday dressing and rich seasonal colours to outdoor-inspired functionality and relaxed, modern silhouettes. A lot of our pieces look simple, but there’s plenty of thought packed into them. Take the Windproof Reversible Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie: it’s versatile and protects you from the elements. We’d love for customers to leave feeling that Life Wear was designed with them in mind. When clothing really supports the way you live, it makes the Fall/Winter season that bit more comfortable and easy. IR: What role does styling and product storytelling play in helping customers discover something new at Uniqlo? PO: It’s a big part of how customers connect an individual product to the wider Life Wear philosophy. Someone might come in looking for one item, but styling shows them combinations, categories and ways of dressing they might not have considered before. When you bring functionality, design and styling ideas together, customers understand not just what a product is, but how it can make everyday life better. For example, we’ve revamped our shopfloor displays to spotlight the key styling concepts from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection – the same ones featured in the latest issue of Life Wear Magazine, which you can also pick up in store. It makes shopping more engaging and encourages people to explore more of what Uniqlo has to offer. IR: Why do you think experiences have become so important in retail today, and what can an in-store experience give customers that a traditional product campaign cannot? PO: As people become more and more connected through digital channels, a lot of them are looking for what technology can’t fully replace – human connection and personalised service. That’s why experiences matter so much now. They create real moments of engagement, whether that’s a community event, some styling inspiration or a conversation with store staff who really know the product. IR: What have you learned about Singapore customers while working on Life Wear Week? PO: We’re really grateful for the support Singapore customers have shown Uniqlo over the years, and for the way they’ve made Life Wear part of their everyday wardrobes. Through Life Wear Week and our ongoing conversations with customers, what we keep seeing is that Singaporeans are very thoughtful and intentional about how they dress. They want clothes that are versatile, comfortable and functional, but they’re also increasingly open to fresh styling ideas and new ways of expressing themselves. What it really confirms for us is that Singapore customers don’t feel they have to choose between practicality and self-expression. They want both. IR: If you had to describe what you want customers to feel when they leave Life Wear Week in one sentence, what would it be? PO: Probably something like: “I discovered a new way to see my wardrobe and how thoughtful clothing can make everyday life a little better.” Further reading: Inside Uniqlo’s savvy use of experiential retail in Singapore.