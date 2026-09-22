BusinessStrategy

Uniqlo Singapore marketing director on the strategy behind Life Wear Week

Uniqlo Life Wear Week
The week ran with styling sessions, in-store installations and a gift-with-purchase for shoppers. (Source: Uniqlo)
By Tong Van
Uniqlo has recently introduced Life Wear Week as part of the Japanese retailer’s global launch of its Fall/Winter 2026 range. It was built around a theme, ‘Modern City Feelings’, that rests on a simple observation: Trends now start in individual cities and spread everywhere at once through social media. In Singapore, the week ran islandwide with styling sessions, in-store installations and a gift-with-purchase for shoppers.  Inside Retail spoke with Paulene Ong, marketing director of

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Bankstown Central
Shopping centres & malls

JY Group acquires 50 per cent stake in Bankstown Central

Sean Cao
Image of Myer shopfront.
Financial

Myer posts $211 million loss amid transition year

Darshana Gupta
A person carries a Pop Mart toy
Strategy IR Pro

Has the Labubu craze reached its peak? Trend experts discuss the drop in demand

Tong Van
Street Scene at Shanghai's Food Stall with People
Financial IR Pro

Panic in the food court: Where Chinese consumers are spending and saving

Michael Baker
Serena Williams for NikeSkims
Sports & adventure

Nike and Skims flex new women’s activewear collection

Kaycee Enerva
Image of Myer logo outside store.
Workforce IR Pro

Sourcing, distribution, operations: Where Myer Group is looking to cut costs

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay