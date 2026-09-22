How Anecdotes by Artists puts perfumers first

s internal product development organisation. Steinfeld spoke with Inside Retail about her long-term goals for Anecdotes by Artists and how it can stand out in a crowded market. Inside Retail: How did you first come up with the idea for Anecdotes by Artists and the name? Dana Steinfeld: After more than two decades in the fragrance industry, I became increasingly interested in the gap between the fragrance consumer experience and the artists, the perfumers, who create them. We celebrate designers, celebrities, brands and founders, but the artists behind the fragrances are often the least visible part of the story. We believe in starting with the artist. Anecdotes by Artists started with a question: “What happens when you remove the traditional brief and let perfumers create from their own stories, memories, and experiences?” The name came naturally from that idea: Anecdotes by Artists. Stories told directly by artists, who, in our world, are the perfumers, whom we call Perfumer Artists. We believe that knowing the artist and understanding the story behind a fragrance creates a deeper connection to it. It becomes more than something you wear. Each fragrance is rooted in a personal anecdote and a universal emotion. The fragrance becomes the Perfumer Artist’s way of telling that story through scent. IR: In what ways has your previous work experience aided you in your brand founder journey? DS: My background gave me experience across both the creative and commercial sides of the beauty industry. Over the years, I’ve helped create and launch brands across multiple beauty and wellness categories, often working closely with founders and helping translate an insight into a consumer proposition, brand story, product assortment, and retail strategy. I’ve seen firsthand how consumers engage with brands. They don’t simply buy products. They connect with ideas, stories and the people behind them. They’re increasingly looking for brands that align with their values, interests, and identity. Authenticity and emotional connection have become just as important as the product itself. Those experiences gave me the foundation to build Anecdotes by Artists and reinforced my belief that the story behind a product can be just as powerful as the product itself. IR: In a saturated market such as the perfume and fragrance sector, how does Anecdotes by Artists differentiate itself from other brands? DS: Most fragrance brands begin with a consumer, a trend or a market opportunity. We begin with the artist. Every collection starts with a Perfumer Artist’s personal story and creative vision. Rather than asking perfumers to interpret a brief, we give them the freedom to create something they feel deeply connected to. The result is a brand built around authorship, creativity and emotional authenticity, rather than trend-driven product development. We’re also working to break down the traditional barriers between perfumers and consumers. Most people experience the finished fragrance but rarely get access to the story, inspiration, and development process behind it. By bringing those elements to the forefront, we create a deeper connection between the artist, the fragrance, and the consumer. That combination of artistic freedom and storytelling is what makes Anecdotes by Artists different. IR: This month, Anecdotes by Artists debuted exclusively online and in select stores through Sephora. How did the Sephora partnership come about? In addition to Sephora and DTC, how are you planning to expand your retail presence? DS: From our earliest conversations, Sephora understood that Anecdotes by Artists was introducing a different way of thinking about fragrance. They immediately connected with the idea of elevating perfumers and giving customers access to the perfumers’ stories behind the scents. Our current focus is on establishing the brand, building awareness and delivering a strong experience with Sephora. As we grow, we’ll continue evaluating opportunities that align with the brand’s positioning and long-term vision. IR: What goals do you hope to carry out with Anecdotes by Artists over the course of the next year and over the next five years? DS: In the near term, our focus is on introducing consumers to a different way of experiencing fragrance, one that starts with the Perfumer Artists rather than the brief. We want to bring fragrances to market that aren’t just beautiful, but deeply personal expressions of the people who created them. Longer term, I’d love to see a world where consumers know perfumers the way they know chefs, fashion designers, filmmakers, or musicians. We will continue partnering with artists from around the world and giving consumers a rare glimpse into the fragrance, the story behind it, and the creative process that brought it to life. There are so many extraordinary perfumers we would be thrilled to partner with. We’re just getting started. IR: What do you believe are the biggest challenges beauty brands looking to maintain longevity face today? What strategies do you plan to incorporate to achieve this? DS: The biggest challenge is differentiation. Consumers are exposed to more launches, more content, and more brands than ever before. As a result, brands need to offer something genuinely distinctive and meaningful rather than simply participating in trends. Our strategy is to remain focused on what makes Anecdotes by Artists unique: artist-driven creativity, authentic storytelling, and exceptional fragrances. Those are enduring values that can continue to resonate regardless of shifts in the market. IR: What are the most important fundamentals for brands to keep in mind today to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive market? DS: Clarity, consistency and authenticity. People gravitate toward brands that have a clear point of view and deliver on it consistently over time. In a crowded market, trying to appeal to everyone often results in appealing to no one. The strongest brands are usually the ones that know exactly who they are and remain disciplined in expressing that identity. IR: What is a piece of advice you would give to the day-one version of yourself in your retail journey? DS: Protect the original idea. As brands evolve, there are always opportunities to broaden, expand, or adapt. Some of those are valuable. Some can dilute what made the idea compelling in the first place. I would remind myself that a strong point of view is one of the most valuable assets a brand can have and it’s worth preserving. Further reading: Tomorrow-Today Beauty’s Indianna Roehrich discusses building a brand with community