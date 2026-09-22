BusinessStrategy

How Anecdotes by Artists puts perfumers first

A headshot of Dana Steinfeld in front of a creative moodboard.
“Most fragrance brands begin with a consumer, a trend or a market opportunity. We begin with the artist.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In today’s hypercompetitive fragrance market, creating a distinctive brand is difficult – let alone one capable of becoming a legacy name. Beauty veteran Dana Steinfeld believes she is ready to take on that challenge. Before launching Sephora-exclusive fragrance brand Anecdotes by Artists, Steinfeld rose through the beauty industry, working at companies including Shiseido and Avon. She is now chief Blue Sky and innovation officer at global beauty incubator Maesa. Blue Sky is the company’s

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