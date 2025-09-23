Nike and Skims flex new women’s activewear collection

Nike has partnered with Skims to launch a women’s activewear line, framing the collaboration as a commitment to inclusivity and innovation.

The NikeSkims collection spans seven ranges and 58 silhouettes, offering what the companies describe as a “system of dress” that can be combined in more than 10,000 ways.

It includes foundational bras and leggings alongside seasonal pieces and accessories, designed to transition between athletic and everyday wear.

Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of Skims, said the aim was to “redefine the rules of women’s activewear” by combining performance-driven design with style.

“No more compromises,” she continued. “We’re combining high-performance innovation with sexy, style-forward design for all women who demand both.”

The line also emphasises sculpting fabrics, neutral colour palettes, and versatile layering options.

Nike president Amy Montagne said the collaboration aligns with Nike’s wider strategy to expand innovation in women’s products.

“NikeSkims is a bold evolution in how women experience sport and style – and together with Skims, we’re delivering what no other brand can,” she concluded.