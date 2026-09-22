Uniqlo to open first Sunshine Coast store at Sunshine Plaza

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo will open its first store on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast at Sunshine Plaza on October 15.

The 777sqm store will introduce Uniqlo’s LifeWear range to the region, spanning apparel for men, women, children and babies.

The new location features an updated store format and immersive in-store elements to enhance the customer experience. It will also stock exclusive UT T-shirt designs featuring artwork from a Sunshine Coast local artist.

“This store represents the evolution of Uniqlo in Australia, offering not only our full range of LifeWear essentials, but also a dynamic and interactive shopping experience that reflects our Japanese roots and global vision,” said Satoshi Naito, COO of Uniqlo Australia.

The opening forms part of Uniqlo’s broader expansion across Australia, extending its physical retail presence into the Sunshine Coast.

Late last year, Uniqlo reopened its Emporium Melbourne flagship following a months-long refurbishment. The relaunch marked a decade since Uniqlo entered the Australian market and underscored the retailer’s continued focus on its CBD flagship stores.