BusinessSustainability

Are rental platforms making a fashionable comeback?

The Volte campaign image - woman in a designer white dress.
“Rental is still largely confined to occasionwear.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
For a period of time, fashion rental seemed to be the answer to rapid trend cycles and consumers’ need for once-off occasionwear. What started out as peer-to-peer renting through unofficial Facebook groups and Depop listings, like most lucrative ideas, was co-opted and spun out into countless rental platforms. Rent The Runway launched in the US in 2009, reaching unicorn status 10 years later. In Australia, the model was replicated by the likes of Glamcorner, which launched in 2011, and Designe

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Regulatory

“Google is a monopolist” US judge rules. Alphabet vows to appeal

Reuters
Financial

Japan’s journey to a cashless economy

Tong Van
Workforce

‘Calculated and audacious’: Massive fines for sushi chain which exploited staff

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Little Birdie snapped up by CashRewards

Kaycee Enerva
Financial

Cash rate hold a welcome relief to retailers, says ARA

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

Westfield Bondi Junction’s youngest leaseholder talks all things Alana Maria

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay