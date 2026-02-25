The real fashion trends retailers can bank on in 2026

ory has proven time and again that fashion is cyclical. Everything returns, albeit with a modern twist. The key lies in selecting the right iteration for your customer – maintaining relevance and modernity while ensuring strong sell-through at retail. Trends can be costly; choose the wrong one and you’re left holding excess stock. With that in mind, I’ve taken a deep dive into the strongest trends emerging for 2026, filtering them through an Australian climate lens and, most importantly, a commercial one. Power palette: Bold meets balanced Bold colour is firmly back on the agenda. Rich purples, electric blues and jewel tones – colours with a proven sales history – are re-emerging with confidence. Cerulean blue and chartreuse have stood out on the runways, led by houses such as Valentino and Balenciaga. Primary colours are also making their presence felt, particularly blue and red. Yellow, while visually striking, remains more commercially challenging and should be approached with caution. That said, neutrals continue to anchor successful collections. Buttercream, beige and soft natural tones remain enduring staples across most demographics. Jewel tones consistently perform well, and in my experience, the most successful fashion ranges strike a clear balance – roughly 50 per cent bold, optimistic colour and 50 per cent reliable neutrals. White hot: Minimalism makes its mark When Pantone announced Cloud Dancer, a shade of white, as the Colour of the Year for 2026, it felt like a rare moment when trend forecasting aligned perfectly with commercial reality. White sells. Monochrome dressing featured strongly on the runways and remains a consistent commercial winner for brands. The white T-shirt continues to reign supreme as a foundational basic, offering a clean, minimalist aesthetic when paired with black tailoring. The resurgence of the classic white shirt is particularly noteworthy. Tailored shirting, as seen at Givenchy, reinforces the enduring appeal of crisp, structured silhouettes. A well-cut white shirt remains one of the most versatile and timeless investments in any wardrobe. Denim redux: Classics reimagined Denim continues to prove its strength across all demographics, with a nostalgic nod to the late ’80s and early ’90s – think Beverly Hills, 90210. Styled with a white T-shirt or classic white shirt, denim delivers a look that is both effortless and timeless. Barrel-leg jeans have shown strong performance across multiple age groups, while dark denim is enjoying a confident resurgence. The enduring appeal of classic denim – channelling the relaxed cool of Brandon Walsh or Dylan McKay – never dates. Coloured denim, particularly in beige and pale pink, has also demonstrated strong sell-through, offering customers a sense of novelty and a reason to purchase limited-edition updates. Sharp lines, soft edges: Tailoring evolves Tailoring shows no signs of slowing down. Menswear-inspired silhouettes continue to gain traction, with three-piece suits for women emerging as a strong directional look. Adding a tie introduces a modern, androgynous edge that feels current yet wearable. Structured blazers, tailored suits and cropped jackets remain commercially strong, while longer-length tailored shorts – seen in collections by Victoria Beckham – are proving increasingly viable. Soft tailoring continues to dominate summer assortments, particularly in beige tones and natural fabrics. Pale pinks, soft blues, whites and coloured linens provide fresh yet commercially safe options for brands looking to refresh classic silhouettes. Statement makers: Bigger, bolder, better In accessories, bold is back. Chunky silver jewellery is set to eclipse fine, delicate pieces in 2026. Statement bangles, oversized earrings and impactful designs are gaining momentum across demographics. Brooches are also making a return, styled with black blazers, white T-shirts and denim for a contemporary edge. While brooches may prove to be a shorter-lived trend, chunky silver jewellery has enduring appeal and remains a consistent performer at retail. The line-up: Stripes take centrestage Stripes are reasserting themselves as one of fashion’s most commercially reliable patterns. Vertical stripes, stripe splicing – mixing plains with thicker vertical stripes – in dresses, and classic shirting and T-shirt stripes are all trending strongly. The update for 2026 shows bolder executions, including multicolour variations alongside traditional blue, black and white combinations. Stripe splicing adds visual interest while remaining accessible. Even the most print-averse customers often embrace a stripe, making it a dependable choice across categories and age groups. Touch and texture: elevation through detail Texture made a notable impact on the runways, with feathers and fringe appearing at Balenciaga under Pierpaolo Piccioli and at Bottega Veneta under Louise Trotter. Traditionally reserved for winter, these tactile elements were reimagined for summer through lighter, fibre-optic finishes. This approach adds perceived value to simpler garments, offering brands a way to elevate minimal silhouettes without sacrificing wearability. Subtle seduction: the return of lingerie layers Lingerie-inspired dressing remains a strong narrative for 2026. Bralettes, crisp white shirts layered over black bras, lace-trimmed shorts and ’90s-inspired slip dresses and skirts continue to resonate. Styled with a white T-shirt and slides for a relaxed, modern feel – or layered with a blazer for effortless day-to-night dressing – this trend remains relevant, wearable and commercially viable. In 2026, success lies not in chasing every trend, but in selecting the right ones – and executing them with clarity, restraint and a deep understanding of the customer.