How Babyboo’s customer-first strategy is driving global fashion growth

online in 2025. Inside Retail: Fashion is a notoriously fickle industry, but you continue to drive incredible growth at Babyboo. How do you design products that consistently sell out and ensure your brand retains that X factor more than 10 years after launching? Argylica Conditsis: Ultimately, our ability to consistently sell out products and maintain Babyboo’s magic lies in listening to our customers, taking calculated risks, and staying true to our brand’s essence while continually pushing boundaries. Deep audience understanding: Develop detailed customer personas, focusing on their lifestyles, values and aspirations. Strong and unique brand identity: Your brand should stand for something bigger than the product – values, lifestyle or a mission. Cultivate scarcity and hype: Create buzz by offering limited-edition products or small-batch production. Quality product: Products must deliver on their promises. Exceptional quality creates trust and repeat customers. Build a loyal community: Create opportunities for customers to interact with your brand through events, social media, or user-generated content. Leverage data and analytics: Use customer behaviour data to personalise product recommendations and marketing. Exceptional marketing and PR: Craft campaigns that resonate emotionally and highlight the product’s unique value. IR: International expansion was a major area of focus for you in 2024, and the US and UK are now your biggest markets. What’s the most challenging aspect of international expansion, and what’s been the most surprising insight? AC: Expanding into global markets is essential for scaling an online business. However, success requires more than just shipping products internationally; it’s about tailoring the brand experience to resonate with local audiences. Understanding cultural nuances, optimising marketing strategies for different regions, and providing localised customer support is vital. Additionally, ensuring fast and reliable logistics, like offering local warehousing and region-specific payment options, can enhance the shopping experience and drive growth in new markets. IR: What was your proudest accomplishment in 2024, and why? AC: 2024 was a massive year for us as a brand; however, my proudest accomplishment in 2024 was expanding our amazing team to 85 people. Building a strong, passionate and talented team has been a cornerstone of our success, and seeing our company culture thrive as we expanded was incredibly rewarding. Every person on our team brings unique skills and energy, and together, we’ve created an environment that fosters creativity, collaboration and innovation. This growth not only allowed us to scale our operations and launch new initiatives but also reinforced the importance of investing in people who align with our vision. I’m proud of the culture we’ve built – a team that feels like a family and is genuinely excited about our mission. That, to me, is the foundation of long-term success. IR: What do you think will be the key to growing online in the years ahead? AC: Authenticity, international expansion and the following: Focusing on customer experience: Customer is king, everything we do is focused on what the customer wants, brands that put the customer at the heart of every business decision will continue to succeed. Focusing on customer experience means building every aspect of your business – from product development to after-sales service – around what the customer wants and needs. By consistently delivering value, delight, and personalised experiences, you can create a loyal customer base that drives long-term success. It’s not enough just to meet the customers’ needs anymore, brands that create a memorable experience that meets and exceeds the customer’s expectations will continue to see growth in the ever-expanding industry of e-commerce. In today’s competitive landscape, exceptional customer experience (CX) is a key differentiator that drives loyalty, advocacy and growth. The key to growing online in the years ahead will be staying agile, data-driven and customer-centric. Brands that prioritise seamless experiences, authenticity, and innovation will be best positioned to thrive in the evolving digital landscape. Data-driven decision-making: With rapidly changing consumer behaviours, relying on gut instincts is no longer enough. Community building and engagement: Loyal customers who feel connected to a brand are more likely to advocate for it and make repeat purchases. Leveraging emerging technologies: AI is redefining how customers interact with brands online, creating more immersive and engaging experiences. IR: What is the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? AC: "Focus on solving a real problem for your customers, and the success of the business will follow." Instead of chasing revenue or growth, focus on delivering value. When the customers win, the business wins, too.