Wesfarmers Health pilots new InstantScripts Pharmacy Health Hub

Wesfarmers Health is piloting its small-format health-focused pharmacy, InstantScripts Pharmacy Health Hub, to provide convenient scripts and healthcare products to customers in need.

The first health hub has opened in Sandgate, Brisbane and will also provide preventive health checks, vaccinations and assistance with chronic disease management.

Everyday essentials will be available to customers at “competitive prices”, supported by an extensive private label range to complement its existing Priceline Pharmacy network.

Wesfarmers Health chief customer officer, Richard Pearson, said the new trial is a method by which the organisation can deliver “simpler, more affordable and easier to access health, beauty and wellness experiences”.

“InstantScripts Pharmacy Health Hub recognises that pharmacists are very often a patient’s first port of call when a health issue arises,” said Pearson.

“The new format supports pharmacists to practise to the top of their scope of practice in support of their patients.

“Where appropriate, InstantScripts PHH pharmacists will have the ability to offer patients who cannot access their regular GP the opportunity to consult with an InstantScripts telehealth doctor.”

Pearson emphasised the importance of patient safety and choice, stating that it has been a core consideration in the development of this format and in how the team will deliver in-store services.

The Sandgate InstantScripts Pharmacy Health Hub opened on June 30, with additional pilot stores scheduled to open in Victoria and NSW later this year.