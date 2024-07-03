Longines opens flagship boutique in Sydney CBD

Swiss watch brand Longines has opened its flagship boutique in Sydney CBD, marking its fifth location in Australia.

The new store, located within Westfield Sydney under the Sydney Tower Eye on Market Street, covers 138sqm and features a multi-dimensional metal front.

The interior includes a concierge bar influenced by aviation design, with a modest curved edge reminiscent of a plane wing and the appearance of striped brushed metal.

The space also has a blue point glass tower with a diamond pattern that aims to add elegance to the concept and an obscure textile that embodies the brand’s identity.

According to Longines CEO Matthias Breschan, the store marks the brand’s new chapter and is part of its ongoing development.

“Our new Sydney flagship boutique illustrates our pursuit of progressiveness and transformation, all the while retaining an enduringly elegant and timeless essence,” he said.

Founded in Switzerland in 1832, Longines has locations in more than 150 countries. The company secured a flagship store on Melbourne’s Collins Street after reaching an agreement with the landlord to remodel the property’s front to suit its global standards in 2018.