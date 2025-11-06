Featured PostOpenings & closings

Michael Hill brings new store concept to Sydney, at Bondi Junction

The Bondi Junction store features warm textures, ambient lighting, and green onyx accents.
The Bondi Junction store features warm textures, ambient lighting, and green onyx accents. (Source: Supplied)
(Source: Supplied)
(Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Jewellery retailer Michael Hill has opened its first NSW flagship store at Westfield Bondi Junction, introducing its ‘Store of the Future’ concept to Sydney.

The new location is a part of the brand’s expansion across key premium retail destinations, following flagships in Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre and Bourke Street Mall.

“Bondi is one of Australia’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, and this flagship marks a major milestone in our brand’s growth after successful flagship openings across Australia, New Zealand and Canada,” said CEO Jonathan Waecker.

Michael Hill‘s Bondi Junction store features the new concept’s signature design elements, including warm textures, ambient lighting, and green onyx accents, while offering dedicated spaces for its collections, such as the Pendant Bar, earring charms, and the Wedding Band Concierge.

“Inspired by Bondi’s effortless style, the new flagship store combines natural textures, refined finishes, and intricate detailing that honour our legacy of craftsmanship,” said CMO Jo Feeney. 

“From thoughtful lighting to bespoke consultation areas, every design element has been curated to create a space that feels both luxurious and welcoming, a true reflection of our focus on attainable luxury.”

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

How True Religion aims to be the latest Y2K-era brand to make a comeback

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Shopping centres & malls

Scentre Group’s rent collections, visitors up in first nine months

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

ACCC greenlights Sigma-Chemist Warehouse merger

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

Chantel Shafie on her namesake jewellery brand’s journey to go global 

Tong Van
Shopping centres & malls

Retail industry groups launch ‘Be Kind in Retail’ campaign

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Harris Scarfe CEO Graham Dean on the importance of a consistent strategy

Heather McIlvaine
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.