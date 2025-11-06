Michael Hill brings new store concept to Sydney, at Bondi Junction

Jewellery retailer Michael Hill has opened its first NSW flagship store at Westfield Bondi Junction, introducing its ‘Store of the Future’ concept to Sydney.

The new location is a part of the brand’s expansion across key premium retail destinations, following flagships in Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre and Bourke Street Mall.

“Bondi is one of Australia’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, and this flagship marks a major milestone in our brand’s growth after successful flagship openings across Australia, New Zealand and Canada,” said CEO Jonathan Waecker.

Michael Hill‘s Bondi Junction store features the new concept’s signature design elements, including warm textures, ambient lighting, and green onyx accents, while offering dedicated spaces for its collections, such as the Pendant Bar, earring charms, and the Wedding Band Concierge.

“Inspired by Bondi’s effortless style, the new flagship store combines natural textures, refined finishes, and intricate detailing that honour our legacy of craftsmanship,” said CMO Jo Feeney.

“From thoughtful lighting to bespoke consultation areas, every design element has been curated to create a space that feels both luxurious and welcoming, a true reflection of our focus on attainable luxury.”