BusinessStrategy

What makes a brand partnership work in Asia today? Three experts weigh in

World Retail Lab
“In some cases, we realised a little too late that we were no longer in the right partnership.” (Source: World Retail Lab)
By Tong Van
Jenny Lai still hears the same requests from international brands that want to come to China. “Can you open a Tmall store for us? How many physical stores can you open? When can you launch this channel?” Lai, president and CEO of Bluebell Group for Greater China, has a short answer. “I think that’s the wrong way to approach the market.” Her view, shared during a panel on brand partnerships at World Retail Lab in Hong Kong in mid-October, runs against the strategy th

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