BusinessWorkforce

Why ethical accreditation is emerging as retail’s strategic differentiator

Ethical Clothing Australia pushes retails edge.
By Tahlia Whitfield
In the late-capitalist theatre of fashion and retail, where seasons blur and promises are often spun faster than fabric, Ethical Clothing Australia’s new recognition asks retailers not what they sell, but what they stand for. In a new report, authored by the Australian Human Rights Institute, Ethical Clothing Australia has been named a “gold standard” in protecting and upholding the rights of textile, clothing and footwear workers. The typical ‘green’ or ‘conscious’ rhetoric that r

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

How True Religion aims to be the latest Y2K-era brand to make a comeback

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Shopping centres & malls

Scentre Group’s rent collections, visitors up in first nine months

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

Chantel Shafie on her namesake jewellery brand’s journey to go global 

Tong Van
Shopping centres & malls

Retail industry groups launch ‘Be Kind in Retail’ campaign

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Harris Scarfe CEO Graham Dean on the importance of a consistent strategy

Heather McIlvaine
Financial

Hugo Boss’ net income down 12 per cent in third quarter

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay