IR ProShopping centres & malls

What could become of David Jones’ vast department store spaces?

Knox Library Melbourne
How four former retail landmarks found a new purpose. (Source: Westfield)
By Tahlia Whitfield
David Jones unveiled its Sydney Christmas windows yesterday as reports emerged that the 188-year-old retailer was primed to enter voluntary administration. Today, it did. Across Scentre Group’s portfolio alone, the chain occupies about 200,000sqm in 17 centres. Any substantial retreat would leave an expensive consequence hanging over the empty floor space, so who can fill the department store’s vast floors and give customers a reason to keep visiting the shops around it? Shopping-centre owne

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